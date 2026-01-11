Skip to main content
Spratt’s 19 lead Detroit Mercy past Cleveland State 94-84

By AP News

DETROIT (AP) — Tyler Spratt had 19 points in Detroit Mercy’s 94-84 victory against Cleveland State on Sunday.

Spratt shot 5 for 10 (4 for 8 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Titans (7-9, 4-3 Horizon League). Orlando Lovejoy scored 18 points and added seven rebounds, nine assists, and eight steals. Lance Stone shot 3 of 7 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points.

Jaidon Lipscomb finished with 30 points and four assists for the Vikings (5-13, 1-6). Cleveland State also got 19 points and six assists from Chevalier Emery. Dayan Nessah had 13 points, 10 rebounds, three steals and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

