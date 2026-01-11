Skip to main content
Trio leads Manhattan to 79-70 victory over Niagara

Sponsored by:
By AP News

NEW YORK (AP) — Jaden Winston and Devin Dinkins scored 16 points apiece, and Anthony Isaac posted a double-double to guide Manhattan to a 79-70 victory over Niagara on Sunday.

Winston also had nine assists for the Jaspers (8-10, 4-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Dinkins made 2 of 3 from 3-point range and all six of his free throws. Isaac totaled 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Trenton Walters led the Purple Eagles (4-12, 1-5) with 16 points and six assists. Justin Page added 13 points and Reggie Prudhomme scored 11.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

