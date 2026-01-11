Purdue women erase 13-point deficit, defeat No. 23 Washington 78-72 in overtime

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Tara Daye and Madison Layden-Zay each scored 19 points, and Purdue defeated No. 23 Washington 78-72 in overtime on Sunday, overcoming a 13-point second-quarter deficit for their second consecutive come-from-behind win.

Purdue trailed Wisconsin by 11 points in the third quarter before rallying for a 75-67 road win on Thursday.

Washington led 33-20 with 6 minutes left in the second quarter and 38-30 at halftime. Purdue was within 56-55 with 6 minutes left in the fourth quarter before Washington’s Elle Ladine scored the game’s next seven points and the Huskies led 63-55 with 3:44 remaining.

The Huskies missed their next nine shots and didn’t score again until 1:17 remained in overtime.

Daye, whose layup with 14 seconds left in the fourth quarter tied it up at 63, scored the first seven points of overtime and the Boilermakers led by at least five points for the remainder of the game.

Lana McCarthy had 14 points and 12 rebounds for her second-career double-double for Purdue (10-7, 2-4 Big Ten).

Sayvia Sellers scored 23 points on 10-for-24 shooting for Washington (12-4, 2-3). Ladine and Avery Howell scored 13 points each, and Hannah Stines had 11.

Washington led 24-15 after one quarter. A 3-pointer by Nya Smith with a minute left in the third quarter drew Purdue within one point at 48-47. The Huskies scored the next four points and led 52-47 heading to the fourth.

Up next

Washington: at Indiana on Wednesday

Purdue: at Southern Cal on Sunday

___

