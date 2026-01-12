No. 14 Iowa women overcome 16-point halftime deficit, defeat Indiana 56-53

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Ava Heiden and Chazadi Wright each scored 13 points, Hannah Stuelke had a double-double and No. 14 Iowa outlasted Indiana 56-53 on Sunday.

After shooting 25%, missing all eight of their 3-pointers and trailing 35-19 in the first half, the Hawkeyes outscored the Hoosiers 19-4 in the third quarter. Iowa took a 38-37 lead after scoring 17 points in a row. Zania Socka-Nguemen finally made a layup for Indiana and the Hoosiers led 39-38 heading to the fourth.

There were seven lead changes in the fourth quarter, the last when Wright hit a 3-pointer for a 51-50 Iowa lead with 2:41 remaining. Indiana didn’t score again until Caffey’s 3-pointer in the final second.

Shay Ciezki scored 21 points for Indiana, slightly under her No. 6 in the nation average of 23.3. Socka-Nguemen had 12 points and 12 rebounds for the Hoosiers (11-7, 0-6 Big Ten).

Stuelke had 12 points and 12 rebounds for Iowa (14-2, 5-0).

Iowa trailed 20-10 with 7 minutes left in the second quarter, at one point missing 10 shots in a row and 13 out of 15. Heiden scored five straight points to get the Hawkeyes going and it was 22-17 with 5 1/2 minutes left in the first half.

Ciezki then scored 11 points in the last 4 1/2 minutes of the half and the Hoosiers led 35-19 at the break. She scored 19 points in the half.

Indiana was 11-1 in nonconference games but has started 0-6 in the Big Ten, including the last four losses to ranked teams.

After Iowa was held to 19 points in the first half, Indiana managed 18 points in the second half.

Up next

Indiana: Washington visits on Wednesday.

Iowa: Oregon visits on Thursday. ___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball.