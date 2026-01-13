Treadwell, Johnson rally South Carolina State past Coppin State 74-72

BALTIMORE (AP) — Noah Treadwell scored 19 points and Jayden Johnson hit a go-ahead jumper with three seconds left to rally South Carolina State to a 74-72 victory over Coppin State on Monday night.

Treadwell made 6 of 11 shots from 3-point range for the Bulldogs (3-15, 2-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Johnson added 18 points on 6-for-10 shooting with five assists and three steals. Florian Tenebay scored 10.

Hassan Perkins led the way for the Eagles (3-17, 1-2) with 16 points. Torrin Andrews and Khali Horton scored 12 points apiece.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press