Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
44.1 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Treadwell, Johnson rally South Carolina State past Coppin State 74-72

Sponsored by:
By AP News

BALTIMORE (AP) — Noah Treadwell scored 19 points and Jayden Johnson hit a go-ahead jumper with three seconds left to rally South Carolina State to a 74-72 victory over Coppin State on Monday night.

Treadwell made 6 of 11 shots from 3-point range for the Bulldogs (3-15, 2-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Johnson added 18 points on 6-for-10 shooting with five assists and three steals. Florian Tenebay scored 10.

Hassan Perkins led the way for the Eagles (3-17, 1-2) with 16 points. Torrin Andrews and Khali Horton scored 12 points apiece.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.