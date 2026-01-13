Texas Southern hands Mississippi Valley State 16th straight loss with 84-51 victory

HOUSTON (AP) — Zytarious Mortle scored 22 points to help Texas Southern defeat Mississippi Valley State 84-51 on Monday night, handing the Delta Devils their 16th straight loss.

Mortle also had six rebounds for the Tigers (3-12, 1-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Bryce Roberts had 15 points and Zaire Hayes scored 12.

The Delta Devils (1-17, 0-4) were led in scoring by Patrick Punch, who finished with 18 points. Mussa Mzein added 12 points, 10 rebounds and three steals. Chance Sutton had 10 points and three steals.

By The Associated Press