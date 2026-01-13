Skip to main content
Texas Southern hands Mississippi Valley State 16th straight loss with 84-51 victory

Sponsored by:
By AP News

HOUSTON (AP) — Zytarious Mortle scored 22 points to help Texas Southern defeat Mississippi Valley State 84-51 on Monday night, handing the Delta Devils their 16th straight loss.

Mortle also had six rebounds for the Tigers (3-12, 1-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Bryce Roberts had 15 points and Zaire Hayes scored 12.

The Delta Devils (1-17, 0-4) were led in scoring by Patrick Punch, who finished with 18 points. Mussa Mzein added 12 points, 10 rebounds and three steals. Chance Sutton had 10 points and three steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

