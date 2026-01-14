Allenspach scores 23 as George Mason downs Loyola Chicago 82-74

CHICAGO (AP) — Riley Allenspach had 23 points and George Mason beat Loyola Chicago 82-74 on Tuesday night to up its winning streak to eight.

Allenspach added five rebounds for the Patriots (17-1, 5-0 Atlantic 10 Conference). Jahari Long had 17 points and Masai Troutman hit four 3-pointers and scored 14.

Nic Anderson led the Ramblers (5-13, 1-4) with 17 points and seven rebounds. Kymany Houinsou added 15 points and six assists. Miles Rubin tallieed 14 points, six assists and two blocks.

Long scored 10 points in the first half and George Mason went into halftime trailing 47-41. Allenspach’s 16-point second half helped George Mason finish off the eight-point victory.

