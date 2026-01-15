Boston’s 20 points lead Holy Cross past Army 82-75

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Tyler Boston’s 20 points helped Holy Cross defeat Army 82-75 on Wednesday.

Boston added five assists for the Crusaders (8-10, 3-2 Patriot League) and shot 6 of 12. Joe Nugent scored 17 points, shooting 5 for 11 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line. Gabe Warren went 5 of 8 from the field (2 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 14 points and two steals. DeAndre Williams added 13 points and five rebounds off the bench.

Jaxson Bell led the way for the Black Knights (7-11, 1-4) with 20 points and eight rebounds off the bench, shooting 9 of 13. Jackson Furman added 18 points and three steals, also off the bench. Ryan Curry had 14 points and six assists.

Holy Cross took the lead for good with 12:48 to go in the first half. The score was 52-39 at halftime, with Boston racking up 13 first-half points. The Black Knights trailed 37-35 with 5:10 left in the first quarter, before the Crusaders used an 18-4 run through the start of the second half to take a 14-point lead.

The Black Knights cut that deficit to two points with 6:36 remaining in the game, but a jump shot and a pair of free throws from Boston gave the Crusaders an eight-point lead with 39 seconds left.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.