Broadnax puts up 20, Rice beats UTSA 89-73

By AP News

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Trae Broadnax’s 20 points and seven assists helped Rice defeat UTSA 89-73 on Wednesday night.

Nick Anderson scored 19 points and added five rebounds for the Owls (8-10, 2-3 American Athletic Conference). Jalen Smith had 18 points and shot 6 for 13, including 5 for 11 from beyond the arc.

Baboucarr Njie led the Roadrunners (4-13, 0-5) in scoring, finishing with 23 points, nine rebounds and three blocks. Dorian Hayes added 18 points for UTSA. Austin Nunez finished with 16 points. The loss is the 10th in a row for the Roadrunners.

Rice took the lead for good 11 seconds into the game and the score was 51-40 at halftime, with Broadnax racking up 12 points. Rice outscored UTSA in the second half by five points, with Broadnax scoring a team-high eight points after the break.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

