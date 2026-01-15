Skip to main content
Mason Falslev scores 26 points to help No. 23 Utah State beat Nevada 71-62

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Nevada Utah St Basketball

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Mason Falslev scored 26 points and No. 23 Utah State beat Nevada 71-62 on Wednesday night for its eighth straight victory.

MJ Collins, Jr. added 14 points for the Aggies (15-1, 6-0 Mountain West). They are 15-1 for the third straight season.

Corey Camper Jr. led Nevada (12-5, 4-2) with 14 points. Elijah Price added 13, and Tayshawn Comer had 11.

Nevada erased a six-point halftime deficit behind an 11-0 run and eventually took a 44-40 lead behind Camper’s back-to-back baskets.

Utah State held Nevada without a basket for six minutes while going ahead behind a 14-2 run. The Aggies scored on five straight possessions to start the run, culminating in a 3-pointer from Collins, and went up 54-46.

Falslev drove for a layup to cap a 7-0 run that made it 61-51 with 4:50 left.

Nevada: At Air Force on Saturday

Utah State: At Grand Canyon on Saturday

By JOHN COON
Associated Press

