Florida Atlantic wins 85-67 against Wichita State

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Kanaan Carlyle scored 18 points as Florida Atlantic beat Wichita State 85-67 on Thursday.

Carlyle went 7 of 14 from the field (3 for 7 from 3-point range) for the Owls (12-6, 4-1 American Athletic Conference). Isaiah Elohim scored 18 points, going 7 of 8 and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line. Devin Williams finished 6 of 8 from the field to finish with 14 points, while adding 10 rebounds and three blocks.

Will Berg led the way for the Shockers (10-8, 2-3) with 14 points, eight rebounds and two blocks. Wichita State also got 12 points, four assists and three steals from Dre Kindell. Karon Boyd had 10 points.

Florida Atlantic took the lead for good with 18:54 left in the first half. The score was 37-25 at halftime, with Elohim racking up 15 points. Florida Atlantic pulled away with a 10-0 run in the second half to extend an 18-point lead to 28 points. They outscored Wichita State by six points in the final half, as Xander Pintelon led the way with a team-high 11 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press