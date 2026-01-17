Skip to main content
Wol and Bowling Green take down Eastern Michigan 85-79

By AP News

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Mayar Wol led Bowling Green with 25 points and Javontae Campbell secured the victory with a layup with 29 seconds remaining as the Falcons defeated Eastern Michigan 85-79 on Saturday.

Wol shot 8 of 15 from the field, including 5 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 5 from the line for the Falcons (12-6, 3-3 Mid-American Conference). Campbell scored 18 points and added five assists, and Josiah Shackelford had 13 points.

The Eagles (9-10, 3-4) were led in scoring by Mehki Ellison and Braelon green, who each finished with 22 points. Mohammad Habhab had 15 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks.

Campbell scored a team-high 14 points for Bowling Green in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

