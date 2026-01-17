Skip to main content
Adair scores 17 off the bench, Loyola (MD) takes down Boston University 74-57

By AP News

BALTIMORE (AP) — Emmett Adair scored 17 points off the bench to lead Loyola (MD) over Boston University 74-57 on Saturday.

Adair shot 6 for 11 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Greyhounds (6-13, 2-4 Patriot League). Braeden Speed shot 4 for 11 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line to add 14 points. Jonas Sirtautas went 5 of 11 from the field to finish with 12 points, while adding three blocks.

Ben Defty finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Terriers (7-12, 2-4). Boston University also got 13 points, four assists and two steals from Chance Gladden. Sam Hughes scored 12 points.

Speed scored seven points in the first half, and Loyola (MD) went into halftime trailing 36-34. Loyola (MD) outscored Boston University by 19 points in the second half as Sirtautas led the way with 12 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

