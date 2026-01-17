Benigni, Navy knock off Lehigh 82-79 in OT

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Austin Benigni scored 34 points, including five in double overtime, as Navy took down Lehigh 82-79 on Saturday.

Benigni shot 11 of 27 from the field, including 5 of 10 from 3-point range, and went 7-for-10 from the line for the Midshipmen (13-6, 5-1 Patriot League). Aidan Kehoe added 21 points while shooting 10 of 15 from the field to go with 21 rebounds. Cam Cole went 3 of 6 from the field (3 of 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 11 points.

The Mountain Hawks (7-12, 3-3) were led by Nasir Whitlock, who recorded 31 points and two steals. Edouard Benoit added 16 points and seven rebounds for Lehigh. Joshua Ingram had 11 points, four steals and two blocks.

Benigni scored eight points in the first half for Navy, which led 27-26 at halftime. Navy was outscored by one point in the second half, and the teams finished regulation tied 59-59. Benigni scored five double overtime points while going 1 of 4 and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line.

