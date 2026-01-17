Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
62.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Johnson scores 31, Kennesaw State beats Western Kentucky 81-65

Sponsored by:
By AP News

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — RJ Johnson put up 31 points as Kennesaw State beat Western Kentucky 81-65 on Saturday.

Johnson also contributed nine rebounds and five assists for the Owls (12-6, 4-3 Conference USA). Frankquon Sherman scored 12 points while shooting 3 of 5 from the field and 6 of 6 from the line to go with 10 rebounds.

Ryan Myers led the way for the Hilltoppers (11-7, 4-3) with 16 points. LJ Hackman added 13 points and two steals for Western Kentucky. Grant Newell finished with 11 points.

Kennesaw State took a 36-27 lead in the first half with a 10-0 run. Led by 13 first-half points from Johnson, Kennesaw State carried a 43-34 lead into the break. Kennesaw State extended its lead to 71-54 during the second half, fueled by a 10-2 scoring run. Johnson scored a team-high 18 points in the second half to close out the win.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.