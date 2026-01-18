Skip to main content
El Moutaouakkil’s 18 lead Jacksonville State past Louisiana Tech 64-60

By AP News

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Mostapha El Moutaouakkil had 18 points in Jacksonville State’s 64-60 win over Louisiana Tech on Saturday.

El Moutaouakkil added six rebounds for the Gamecocks (9-9, 4-3 Conference USA). Anthony Bryant shot 5 of 12, including 4 of 8 from beyond the arc, to add 15 points. Emondrek Erkins-Ford had 11 points and shot 4 of 8 from the field and 2 of 4 from the line.

DJ Dudley finished with 25 points for the Bulldogs (10-8, 3-4). Avery Thomas added 13 points for Louisiana Tech.

Jacksonville State went into the half ahead of Louisiana Tech 34-27. El Moutaouakkil scored 14 points in the half. Jacksonville State used a 12-0 run in the second half to build an 18-point lead at 55-37 with 8:59 left in the half before finishing off the win.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

