Shogbonyo puts up 14 in Texas A&M-Corpus Christi’s 68-56 victory over SE Louisiana

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Nick Shogbonyo scored 14 points as Texas A&M-Corpus Christi beat Southeastern Louisiana 68-56 on Saturday.

Shogbonyo shot 3 of 5 from the field, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 7 from the line for the Islanders (10-8, 6-3 Southland Conference). Bryson Wheatfall scored nine points and added five rebounds.

Isaiah Gaines led the way for the Lions (5-13, 2-7) with 18 points, six rebounds, two steals and two blocks. SE Louisiana also got 13 points and four assists from Peter Hemschemeier. Jeremy Elyzee had 12 points.

