Shogbonyo puts up 14 in Texas A&M-Corpus Christi’s 68-56 victory over SE Louisiana

By AP News

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Nick Shogbonyo scored 14 points as Texas A&M-Corpus Christi beat Southeastern Louisiana 68-56 on Saturday.

Shogbonyo shot 3 of 5 from the field, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 7 from the line for the Islanders (10-8, 6-3 Southland Conference). Bryson Wheatfall scored nine points and added five rebounds.

Isaiah Gaines led the way for the Lions (5-13, 2-7) with 18 points, six rebounds, two steals and two blocks. SE Louisiana also got 13 points and four assists from Peter Hemschemeier. Jeremy Elyzee had 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

