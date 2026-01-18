Florida A&M secures 71-67 win against Arkansas-Pine Bluff

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Jaquan Sanders scored 18 points as Florida A&M beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 71-67 on Saturday.

Sanders had five rebounds for the Rattlers (6-9, 3-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Jordan Chatman added 17 points while shooting 5 for 7 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line. Miles Ndalama had 15 points.

Alex Mirhosseini led the Golden Lions (6-12, 3-2) in scoring, finishing with 16 points and three steals. Trevon Payton added 13 points for UAPB. Quion Williams finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press