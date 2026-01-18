Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Clear
47.1 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Hopkins scores 20 as St. John’s takes down Villanova 86-79

Sponsored by:
By AP News

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Hopkins had 20 points in St. John’s 86-79 victory over Villanova on Saturday.

Hopkins had six rebounds for the Red Storm (13-5, 6-1 Big East Conference). Ian Jackson scored 18 points, going 7 of 12 from the floor, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and 3 for 3 from the line. Zuby Ejiofor shot 7 for 12 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 7 from the free-throw line to finish with 17 points, while adding seven rebounds. Dillon Mitchell had a 10-point, 10-rebound double-double.

Tyler Perkins led the Wildcats (14-4, 5-2) in scoring, finishing with 23 points. Villanova also got 21 points from Devin Askew. Bryce Lindsay also had 11 points.

St. John’s took the lead for good with 10:30 to go in the first half. The score was 36-35 at halftime, with Ejiofor racking up nine points. St. John’s turned a four-point second-half lead into a 17-point advantage with a 13-0 run to make it a 56-39 lead with 14:01 left in the half. Hopkins scored 13 second-half points in the game.

Up next

Up next for St. John’s is a matchup Tuesday with Seton Hall at home. Villanova hosts Georgetown on Wednesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.