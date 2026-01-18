Skip to main content
Brown scores 24 as Montana State takes down Montana 76-67

By AP News

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Davian Brown scored 24 points as Montana State beat Montana 76-67 on Saturday night.

Brown added five rebounds for the Bobcats (10-8, 4-1 Big Sky Conference). Jeremiah Davis scored 13 points, going 5 of 7 (2 for 3 from 3-point range). Jed Miller shot 3 of 9 from the field, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points.

The Grizzlies (9-9, 3-2) were led in scoring by Money Williams, who finished with 17 points. Brooklyn Hicks added 10 points for Montana. Tyler Thompson also had nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

