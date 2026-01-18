Brown scores 24 as Montana State takes down Montana 76-67

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Davian Brown scored 24 points as Montana State beat Montana 76-67 on Saturday night.

Brown added five rebounds for the Bobcats (10-8, 4-1 Big Sky Conference). Jeremiah Davis scored 13 points, going 5 of 7 (2 for 3 from 3-point range). Jed Miller shot 3 of 9 from the field, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points.

The Grizzlies (9-9, 3-2) were led in scoring by Money Williams, who finished with 17 points. Brooklyn Hicks added 10 points for Montana. Tyler Thompson also had nine points.

