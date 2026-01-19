Skip to main content
David Terrell Jr. scores 19 to lead North Texas over Tulane 71-63

By AP News

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — David Terrell Jr. scored 19 points to lead North Texas to a 71-63 victory over Tulane on Sunday.

Terrell also had seven assists and six rebounds for the Mean Green (11-7, 2-3 American Conference). Je’Shawn Stevenson added 15 points and Reece Robinson scored 13 on 5-for-5 shooting from the floor and a 3-for-3 effort at the free-throw line.

Rowan Brumbaugh finished with 22 points and seven rebounds to pace the Green Wave (12-6, 3-2). Curtis Williams added 15 points.

North Texas took the lead for good with 12:25 to go in the first half. The score was 35-30 at halftime, with Stevenson racking up nine points. Terrell scored 10 to lead the way in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

