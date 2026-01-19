David Terrell Jr. scores 19 to lead North Texas over Tulane 71-63

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — David Terrell Jr. scored 19 points to lead North Texas to a 71-63 victory over Tulane on Sunday.

Terrell also had seven assists and six rebounds for the Mean Green (11-7, 2-3 American Conference). Je’Shawn Stevenson added 15 points and Reece Robinson scored 13 on 5-for-5 shooting from the floor and a 3-for-3 effort at the free-throw line.

Rowan Brumbaugh finished with 22 points and seven rebounds to pace the Green Wave (12-6, 3-2). Curtis Williams added 15 points.

North Texas took the lead for good with 12:25 to go in the first half. The score was 35-30 at halftime, with Stevenson racking up nine points. Terrell scored 10 to lead the way in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press