Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Partly Cloudy
48.4 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Sincere Parker scores 22 to help Memphis hand UTSA 11th straight loss, 95-69

Sponsored by:
By AP News

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Sincere Parker scored 22 points off the bench to help lead Memphis to a 95-69 victory over UTSA on Sunday night, handing the Roadrunners an 11th straight loss.

Parker shot 8 of 12 from the field and 5 for 7 from the free-throw line for the Tigers (9-8, 4-1 American Conference). Dug McDaniel hit four 3-pointers and scored 18, adding six rebounds and six assists. Curtis Givens III shot 6 for 9, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

The Roadrunners (4-14, 0-6) were led in scoring by Dorian Hayes, who finished with 17 points. LJ Brown and Jamir Simpson both scored 14.

Memphis took the lead for good with 18:34 remaining in the first half. The score was 43-33 at halftime, with Parker racking up 10 points. Memphis pulled away with a 12-0 run in the second half to extend a 16-point lead to 28 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.