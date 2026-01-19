Skip to main content
Keyes scores 15 as Mount St. Mary’s beats Niagara 68-58

Sponsored by:
By AP News

LEWISTON, N.Y. (AP) — Arlandus Keyes’ 15 points helped Mount St. Mary’s defeat Niagara 68-58 on Monday.

Keyes also added three steals for the Mountaineers (8-12, 4-5 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Luke McEldon added 12 points while going 5 of 7 and 2 of 6 from the free-throw line while he also had six rebounds. Xavier Lipscomb had 11 points and went 6 of 6 from the free-throw line.

The Purple Eagles (5-13, 2-6) were led by Will Shortt, who recorded 10 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

