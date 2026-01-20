Marvin McGhee’s double-double helps UT Rio Grande Valley hold off Southeastern Louisiana 68-65

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Marvin McGhee totaled 19 points and 11 rebounds to help UT Rio Grande Valley hold off Southeastern Louisiana 68-65 on Monday night.

Koree Cotton shot 4 of 6 from the field and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line to add 15 points for the Vaqueros (8-11, 4-6 Southland Conference). Filip Brankovic went 6 of 12 from the field to finish with 13 points.

The Lions (5-14, 2-8) were led by Jeremy Elyzee’s 14 points. Isaiah Gaines added 13 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks. Jaiden Lawrence had 11 points.

