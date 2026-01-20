Skip to main content
Marvin McGhee’s double-double helps UT Rio Grande Valley hold off Southeastern Louisiana 68-65

By AP News

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Marvin McGhee totaled 19 points and 11 rebounds to help UT Rio Grande Valley hold off Southeastern Louisiana 68-65 on Monday night.

Koree Cotton shot 4 of 6 from the field and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line to add 15 points for the Vaqueros (8-11, 4-6 Southland Conference). Filip Brankovic went 6 of 12 from the field to finish with 13 points.

The Lions (5-14, 2-8) were led by Jeremy Elyzee’s 14 points. Isaiah Gaines added 13 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks. Jaiden Lawrence had 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

