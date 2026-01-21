No. 25 Miami (Ohio) improves to 20-0, rallying for 107-101 win at Kent State

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Peter Suder had 27 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, Elan Elmer added 25 points and No. 25 Miami (Ohio) remained unbeaten, rallying past Kent State 107-101 in overtime Tuesday night before a standing-room-only crowd at Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center.

Ranked for the first time since 1999, the RedHawks had to rally in the final minute to force overtime. Miami is off to the best start in Mid-American Conference history at 20-0 overall and 8-0 in conference play.

It was also the 700th MAC win for the RedHawks.

Miami, top-ranked Arizona and No. 7 Nebraska are the lone unbeaten teams in Division I.

Rob Whaley Jr. had season highs of 27 points and 14 rebounds while Cian Medley scored 23 for the Golden Flashes (14-5, 5-2 MAC).

Kent State fell to 0-13 at home when facing a ranked program.

Cian Medley’s 3-pointer with 56.2 seconds remaining put Kent State up 92-88 before Miami scored the final four points of regulation. Medley committed a turnover with 11 seconds remaining and the RedHawks tied it on Luke Skaljac’s layup with 6 seconds left.

Miami scored the first six points of overtime and never trailed in the extra session. Elmer had a layup and Skaljac hit a 3-pointer to give the RedHawks a 97-92 advantage.

Miami led 48-34 at halftime and was up 52-39 early in the second half before Kent State went on a 20-7 run to tie it. The Flashes went 8 of 10 from the field during the rally, including three 3-pointers.

Whaley had nine points during the run, including a 3-pointer to tie it at 59-all with 13:21 remaining.

The Golden Flashes took their first lead when Rayvon Griffith’s fast-break dunk off Whaley’s steal and assist made it 67-66 with 9:09 remaining. That was the first of nine lead changes.

Miami: Hosts UMass on Jan. 27.

Kent State: At Eastern Michigan on Saturday.

