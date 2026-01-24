No. 8 Louisville extends win streak to 12 games with 85-56 victory over Boston College

Skip to main content
By AP News

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Mackenly Randolph tied her career-high with 13 points to lead No. 8 Louisville to an 85-56 victory over Boston College on Saturday.

The Cardinals (19-3, 9-0 Atlantic Coast) extended their winning streak to 12 games and have won 15 of their last 16 games.

Louisville jumped out to a 10-0 lead with 5:51 left in the opening quarter and made seven of their first 10 shots. Meanwhile, Boston College (4-18, 0-9) hit just one of their first eight shots and finished the first quarter with more turnovers — four — than baskets — three.

Randolph, a 6-foot sophomore forward, scored 10 points in the first half. The daughter of former NBA All-Star Zach Randolph finished 5 of 7 from the field and has scored in double figures in a career-high three straight games.

Tajianna Roberts added 11 points and six assists, and Skylar Jones also scored 11 for the Cardinals. Louisville shot 54.7% from the field, its second-best performance this season despite going just 4 of 15 in the fourth quarter.

All 12 Louisville players who got into the game scored, and that helped the Cardinals to an 81-39 lead with less than six minutes left.

Freshman Amira Anderson’s 16 points led the Eagles, who lost their 14th straight. Jocelyne Grier added 13 points. Boston College shot 29.2% from the floor, the third time the team has shot less than 30% in a game this season.

Louisville’s current winning streak is its longest since the Cardinals won 15 straight during the 2021-22 season.

The game was originally scheduled to be played on Sunday afternoon, but was moved to Saturday due to the forecast of a winter storm that was expected to hit the Louisville area Saturday.

Up next

Boston College: Hosts N.C. State on Thursday.

Louisville: At Stanford on Thursday.

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

