Shelton scores 21 as Merrimack downs Saint Peter’s 67-59

Sponsored by:
By AP News

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Ernest Shelton had 21 points in Merrimack’s 67-59 victory against Saint Peter’s on Saturday.

Shelton added three blocks for the Warriors (13-9, 9-2 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Kevair Kennedy added 17 points while shooting 4 of 13 from the field and 9 for 10 from the line while he also had five steals. Tye Dorset shot 5 for 10, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 15 points.

Eric Morgan Jr. led the way for the Peacocks (11-7, 8-2) with 14 points. Saint Peter’s also got 12 points, 14 rebounds and two steals from Lucas Scroggins. Brent Bland had 11 points and seven rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

