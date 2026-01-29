Hall scores 31, Overton adds 25 as Auburn overcomes 14-point deficit, beats Texas 88-82

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Keyshawn Hall scored 31 points, Kevin Overton made five 3-pointers and finished with 25 points, and Auburn overcame a 14-point deficit to beat Texas 88-82 on Wednesday night.

Hall, who went into the game with 141 made free throws this season (tied with Oakland’s Brody Robinson for most in Division I), made 14 of 17 from the foul line. Elyjah Freeman scored 10 points for Auburn.

Dailyn Swain made two free throws that made it 60-all with 8:22 remaining but Hall scored 13 points in a 16-7 run that gave the Tigers a 79-69 lead — matching their largest of the game — with 2:14 to play.

Auburn (14-7, 5-3 SEC) has won four in a row, which includes the Tigers’ first win at Florida since 1996, 76-67, last time out.

Swain scored 30 points on 10-of-16 shooting for Texas (12-9, 3-5) and Camden Heide, who made five 3-pointers, added 17 points. Jordan Pope and Matas Vokietaitis each scored 12. Tramon Mark, who went into the game averaging 13.8 points on 50% shooting this season, made 2 of 13 from the field, 0 for 6 from 3-point range, and finished with four points.

Heide and Swain each hit a 3-pointer in a 10-1 spurt that gave Texas a 27-13 lead with 9:01 remaining in the first half.

Hall and Overton hit back-to-back 3s in a 15-5 run that tied it at 52-all. Freeman’s jumper with 11:32 left in the game gave the Tigers their first lead (56-55) since 5-3.

Auburn: The Tigers visit Tennessee on Saturday.

Texas: The Longhorns play Saturday at Oklahoma.

