Southern Illinois defeats Northern Iowa 65-50

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Rolyns Aligbe scored 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as Southern Illinois beat Northern Iowa 65-50 on Wednesday night.

Quel’Ron House scored 17 points and added five assists for the Salukis (9-12, 3-7 Missouri Valley Conference). Drew Steffe finished with nine points.

The Panthers (13-9, 5-6) were led by Will Hornseth, who finished with 14 points and two steals. Northern Iowa also got 10 points and seven rebounds from Ben Schwieger. Trey Campbell had seven points and three steals.

Aligbe led the Salukis with 10 points in the first half to help put them up 27-19 at the break. Southern Illinois extended its lead to 59-44 during the second half, fueled by an 8-0 scoring run.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press