Bonke and Charlotte win 80-76 in OT against Temple

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Anton Bonke scored 25 points and Dezayne Mingo added eight points in the overtime as Charlotte took down Temple 80-76 on Wednesday.

Bonke added nine rebounds for the 49ers (12-9, 6-2 American Athletic Conference). Mingo scored 19 points while shooting 4 for 7 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 8 of 9 from the free-throw line and added 10 assists. Damoni Harrison shot 5 for 9 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 16 points.

The Owls (13-8, 5-3) were led by Derrian Ford, who posted 21 points and four assists. Temple also got 20 points from Jordan Mason. Aiden Tobiason finished with 16 points and four assists.

Harrison scored 11 points in the first half and Charlotte went into the break trailing 34-31.

