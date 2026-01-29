Gillespie scores 21, Tennessee beats Georgia 86-85 in OT for coach Rick Barnes’ 850th career win

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Ja’Kobi Gillespie had 21 points, J.P. Estrella scored five of his 17 points in overtime, and Tennessee beat Georgia 86-85 on Wednesday night for coach Rick Barnes’ 850th career victory.

Gillespie went 1 of 2 at the free throw line with 19 seconds left in regulation to give Tennessee a 74-72 lead. Then Georgia guard Marcus Millender spun at the edge of the paint and made a contested shot with 3.6 left to tie it. Gillespie took it the length of the court but his floater in the lane did not drop.

Bishop Boswell made two free throws with 24.5 seconds left in overtime to give Tennessee an 85-80 lead, but Millender answered with a 3-pointer at the other end.

A quick foul put Felix Okpara at the free-throw line with 15.7 seconds left and he went 1 of 2 to put Tennessee ahead 86-83. Millender took too much time off the clock before making a layup with 0.6 seconds left and Tennessee inbounded it for the victory.

Nate Ament added 19 points and Boswell had 13 points and 10 rebounds for Tennessee (14-6, 4-3 SEC). The Volunteers dominated the glass 52-27, including a 26-7 edge on the offensive end.

Kanon Catchings scored a season-high 22 points for Georgia (16-5, 4-4). Millender scored 17 of his 19 points after halftime.

Millender made a floater in the lane just before the buzzer to extend Georgia’s lead to 34-28 at halftime. Catchings scored 14 points and made four 3-pointers in the first half.

Up next

Tennessee: The Volunteers return home to play Auburn on Saturday.

Georgia: The Bulldogs host Texas A&M on Saturday.

