George Mason beats Davidson 60-52

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Kory Mincy scored 19 points as George Mason beat Davidson 60-52 on Wednesday.

Mincy also added six rebounds and five assists for the Patriots (19-2, 7-1 Atlantic 10 Conference). Jermahri Hill scored 14 points while going 4 of 7 and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line. Jahari Long had 10 points and went 4 of 9 from the field (1 for 4 from 3-point range).

Roberts Blums led the way for the Wildcats (12-8, 4-4) with 16 points. Davidson also got 10 points and nine rebounds from Josh Scovens.

Hill scored six points in the first half and George Mason went into the break trailing 34-28. Mincy led the way with 13 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press