Walker scores 21, Illinois State defeats Murray State 70-65

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Chase Walker’s 21 points helped Illinois State defeat Murray State 70-65 on Wednesday.

Walker also contributed five rebounds for the Redbirds (15-7, 7-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Ty Pence scored 12 points while finishing 6 of 11 from the floor and added five rebounds. Mason Klabo had 10 points and shot 4 for 7, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc.

The Racers (16-6, 8-3) were led by Fredrick King, who posted 19 points, 11 rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Murray State also got 15 points and three steals from Javon Jackson.

Illinois State went into the half ahead of Murray State 35-29. Walker scored eight points in the half. Illinois State used a 9-0 second-half run to break a 45-45 tie and take the lead at 54-45 with 9:19 left in the half before finishing off the victory. Walker scored 13 second-half points.

___

