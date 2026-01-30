Skip to main content
Rivera-Torres, Monmouth take down N.C. A&T 83-81 in OT

By AP News

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Jason Rivera-Torres scored 26 points and Corey Miller hit the winning 3-pointer with one second remaining in the overtime as Monmouth defeated North Carolina A&T 83-81 on Thursday night.

Dwayne Pierce made two free throws that gave the Aggies a one-point lead with 4.2 seconds left, but Miller caught the ensuing inbounds pass, raced into the front court and heaved a straight-away runner from the logo that banked in at the buzzer.

Rivera-Torres added nine rebounds and five assists for the Hawks (11-11, 5-4 Coastal Athletic Association). Stefanos Spartalis added 21 points while going 9 of 14 and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line while they also had six rebounds. Cornelius Robinson Jr. finished 4 of 8 from the field to finish with 11 points.

The Aggies (9-11, 2-7) were led by Lewis Walker, who posted 24 points. Trent Middleton added 21 points and two steals for N.C. A&T. Zamoku Weluche-Ume also had 13 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

