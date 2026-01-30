Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
Sponsored By:

Rivers’ 17 lead Jacksonville past Lipscomb 70-65

Sponsored by:
By AP News

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Donovan Rivers’ 17 points helped Jacksonville defeat Lipscomb 70-65 on Thursday.

Rivers also contributed nine rebounds for the Dolphins (9-13, 4-5 Atlantic Sun Conference). Hayden Wood went 6 of 11 from the field (2 for 5 from 3-point range) to add 14 points. Evan Sterck shot 3 of 7 from the field, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points.

Charlie Williams led the Bisons (14-8, 7-2) in scoring, finishing with 22 points, four assists and two blocks. Mateo Esmeraldo added 11 points and four assists for Lipscomb. Ethan Duncan finished with 10 points.

The loss snapped the Bisons’ five-game winning streak.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.