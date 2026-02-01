Crawford, Momoh lead UIC past Southern Illinois 68-66

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Elijah Crawford led UIC with 23 points and Abdul Momoh secured the victory with a layup with 51 seconds remaining as the Flames took down Southern Illinois 68-66 on Saturday.

Crawford shot 9 of 15 from the field, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 6 from the line for the Flames (13-10, 8-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Ahmad Henderson II scored 11 points. The Flames picked up their eighth straight victory.

The Salukis (9-13, 3-8) were led by Damien Mayo Jr., who recorded 20 points and three steals. Rolyns Aligbe added 12 points, seven rebounds, three blocks and two steals for Southern Illinois.

Crawford scored nine points in the first half and UIC went into halftime trailing 36-25. Crawford scored a team-high 14 points for UIC in the second half. UIC outscored Southern Illinois by 13 points over the final half.

