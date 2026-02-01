Aiden Tobiason scores 22, Mohamed Keita tips in winner as Temple tops South Florida, 79-78

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Aiden Tobiason had 22 points and Mohamed Keita tipped in the go-ahead basket with six seconds left as Temple rallied to beat South Florida 79-78 on Saturday night.

Tobiason went 9 of 16 from the field (2 for 7 from 3-point range) for the Owls (14-8, 6-3 American Conference). Derrian Ford added 18 points and Masiah Gilyard scored 13. Keita’s winner was his only shot. He went 2 for 2 at the free-throw line.

Izaiyah Nelson led the way for the Bulls (14-8, 6-3) with 18 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals. Nelson’s dunk gave South Florida a one-point lead with 22 seconds remaining. Wes Enis added 17 points and Joseph Pinion scored 16.

Temple went into the half ahead of South Florida 39-38. Gilyard scored 11 points in the half. Tobiason scored 14 second-half points for Temple.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press