Elijah Jones posts double-double to lead UTEP over Delaware 70-55

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Elijah Jones scored 15 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to help UTEP beat Delaware 70-55 on Saturday night.

Jamal West added 15 points and six rebounds. for the Miners (8-14, 4-7 Conference USA). Caleb Blackwell had 10 points.

Christian Bliss led the way for the Fightin’ Blue Hens (6-15, 2-8) with 17 points, six rebounds and three steals. Tyler Houser added 15 points and nine rebounds. Justyn Fernandez totaled nine points and seven rebounds.

UTEP took the lead with one second remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Kaseem Watson led the team with seven points to help put them up 27-25 at the break. West scored 15 points in the second half to help lead the way.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press