Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Partly Cloudy
47.8 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Elijah Jones posts double-double to lead UTEP over Delaware 70-55

Sponsored by:
By AP News

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Elijah Jones scored 15 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to help UTEP beat Delaware 70-55 on Saturday night.

Jamal West added 15 points and six rebounds. for the Miners (8-14, 4-7 Conference USA). Caleb Blackwell had 10 points.

Christian Bliss led the way for the Fightin’ Blue Hens (6-15, 2-8) with 17 points, six rebounds and three steals. Tyler Houser added 15 points and nine rebounds. Justyn Fernandez totaled nine points and seven rebounds.

UTEP took the lead with one second remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Kaseem Watson led the team with seven points to help put them up 27-25 at the break. West scored 15 points in the second half to help lead the way.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.