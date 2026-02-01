Skip to main content
Brickner’s 31 lead Idaho past Northern Arizona 79-62

By AP News

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Isaiah Brickner’s 31 points led Idaho over Northern Arizona 79-62 on Saturday night.

Brickner had eight rebounds for the Vandals (13-9, 5-4 Big Sky Conference). Jack Payne added 15 points while shooting 7 for 11, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc while they also had six rebounds. Brody Rowbury)and Kolton Mitchell added 10 points apiece.

Karl Markus Poom led the Lumberjacks (8-15, 2-8) with 13 points. Kavon Bradford added nine points for Northern Arizona. Ryan Abelman also had eight points and seven rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

