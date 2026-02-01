Westry scores 18, UAB defeats North Texas 72-68

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Chance Westry had 18 points in UAB’s 72-68 victory over North Texas on Saturday.

Westry shot 9 of 11 from the field for the Blazers (14-8, 5-4 American Athletic Conference). KyeRon Lindsay scored 15 points and tallied 10 rebounds while going 5 of 11 and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line. Dayjaun Anderson went 5 of 11 from the field (3 for 8 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points.

The Mean Green (12-10, 3-6) were led by Je’Shawn Stevenson, who posted 21 points. David Terrell Jr. added 17 points, five assists and three steals for North Texas. Reece Robinson also had 10 points, five rebounds and two blocks.

Westry scored 10 points in the first half and UAB went into halftime trailing 37-34. UAB pulled off the victory after a 7-0 second-half run erased a four-point deficit and gave them the lead at 61-58 with 6:04 remaining in the half. Anderson scored 13 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.