Harris’ 15 lead South Alabama over Georgia State 69-67

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Chaze Harris had 15 points in South Alabama’s 69-67 win over Georgia State on Saturday night.

JJ Wheat made a pair of free throws for South Alabama to stretch its lead to 68-64 with 24 seconds left. Malachi Brown answered with a 3-poiner to pull Georgia Southern to 68-67 with 18 seconds left.

Randy Brady split a pair of free throws for the Jaguars and Jelani Hamilton missed a 3 for the Panthers to end it.

Harris added six assists for the Jaguars (16-6, 7-3 Sun Belt Conference). Jayden Cooper scored 11 points and Adam Olsen added 10 with 11 rebounds.

Brown finished with 21 points, nine rebounds and four assists for the Panthers (9-14, 6-5). Hamilton added 12 points and six assists for Georgia State. Trey Scott III finished with 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press