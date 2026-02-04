Djokovic scores 17 as VCU takes down Fordham 63-59

NEW YORK (AP) — Lazar Djokovic’s 17 points helped VCU defeat Fordham 63-59 on Tuesday night.

Djokovic shot 4 of 5 from the field and 9 of 12 from the free-throw line for the Rams (17-6, 8-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Barry Evans scored 11 points while finishing 5 of 7 from the floor and added eight rebounds. Tyrell Ward finished 3 of 4 from the field to finish with eight points. The Rams prolonged their winning streak to six games.

The Rams (12-11, 3-7) were led by Dejour Reaves, who finished with 21 points, four assists and four steals. Fordham also got 11 points, six rebounds and two steals from Rikus Schulte. Akira Jacobs had nine points.

Evans scored nine points to help VCU build a 35-22 halftime lead. in the half. Djokovic scored 11 points in the second half.

