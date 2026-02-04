Skip to main content
Bowling Green earns 77-52 victory over Ball State

By AP News

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Josiah Shackelford scored 21 points as Bowling Green beat Ball State 77-52 on Tuesday night.

Shackelford had six rebounds for the Falcons (14-9, 5-6 Mid-American Conference). Mayar Wol scored 14 points, going 5 of 9 (4 for 7 from 3-point range). Javontae Campbell shot 3 of 4 from the field and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

Davion Hill led the Cardinals (7-15, 3-7) in scoring, finishing with 15 points and two steals. Armoni Zeigler added 11 points.

Bowling Green took the lead for good with 16:42 left in the first half. The score was 40-27 at halftime, with Aiden Goins racking up 10 points. Shackelford scored 15 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

