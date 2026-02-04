Gillespie and Kent State defeat Toledo 75-72

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Delrecco Gillespie led Kent State with 25 points and Cian Medley made a key 3-pointer with 42 seconds left as the Golden Flashes defeated Toledo 75-72 on Tuesday night.

Gillespie had 10 rebounds for the Golden Flashes (17-6, 8-3 Mid-American Conference). Morgan Safford scored 13 points while shooting 3 for 7 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line and added six rebounds. Rayvon Griffith shot 4 for 10, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

The Rockets (12-11, 6-5) were led in scoring by Austin Parks, who finished with 17 points and eight rebounds. Mynor Strong added 13 points, seven rebounds and two steals for Toledo. Leroy Blyden Jr. also recorded 12 points, four assists and three steals.

Gillespie scored 13 points in the first half and Kent State went into halftime trailing 36-29. Safford scored a team-high 13 points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press