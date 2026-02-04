Skip to main content
Marcus Banks Jr. makes 10 3s, scores career-best 37 points as UMass beat Central Michigan 95-89

By AP News

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Marcus Banks Jr. scored 26 of his career-high 37 points in the second half to lead Massachusetts over Central Michigan 95-89 on Tuesday night.

Banks connected on 10 of 15 3-point attempts for the Minutemen (15-9, 6-6 Mid-American Conference). Leonardo Bettiol scored 22 points and added five rebounds. Daniel Hankins-Sanford had 19 points and Danny Carbuccia had 17 assists.

The Chippewas (7-16, 3-8) were led by Logan McIntire, who posted a career-best 40 points. Central Michigan also got 12 points, six rebounds and 11 assists from Phat Phat Brooks. Tamario Adley also had 12 points, four assists and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

