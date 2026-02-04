Marcus Banks Jr. makes 10 3s, scores career-best 37 points as UMass beat Central Michigan 95-89

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Marcus Banks Jr. scored 26 of his career-high 37 points in the second half to lead Massachusetts over Central Michigan 95-89 on Tuesday night.

Banks connected on 10 of 15 3-point attempts for the Minutemen (15-9, 6-6 Mid-American Conference). Leonardo Bettiol scored 22 points and added five rebounds. Daniel Hankins-Sanford had 19 points and Danny Carbuccia had 17 assists.

The Chippewas (7-16, 3-8) were led by Logan McIntire, who posted a career-best 40 points. Central Michigan also got 12 points, six rebounds and 11 assists from Phat Phat Brooks. Tamario Adley also had 12 points, four assists and two steals.

