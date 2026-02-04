Skip to main content
Wheeler scores 18 as Bradley takes down Valparaiso 72-65

By AP News

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Montana Wheeler led Bradley over Valparaiso on Tuesday with 18 points off of the bench in a 72-65 victory.

Wheeler shot 7 of 11 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line for the Braves (16-8, 9-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Ahmet Jonovic scored 12 points and added six rebounds. Alex Huibregtse shot 4 for 8, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Justus McNair led the way for the Beacons (11-12, 5-7) with 17 points. Valparaiso also got 16 points from Owen Dease. Rakim Chaney had 11 points.

Bradley took the lead for good with 3:27 to go in the first half. The score was 40-33 at halftime, with Wheeler racking up 10 points. Wheeler scored a team-high eight points in the final half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

