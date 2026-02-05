Cayden Vasko’s 26 points lead Wofford past VMI 81-67

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Cayden Vasko scored 26 points as Wofford beat VMI 81-67 on Wednesday.

Vasko also contributed nine rebounds and five assists for the Terriers (16-8, 8-3 Southern Conference). Nils Machowski scored 15 points and added 11 rebounds. Jayden Tyler shot 4 for 6 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 5 of 7 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points.

The Keydets (6-18, 1-10) were led by TJ Johnson, who posted 25 points and 12 rebounds. Tan Yildizoglu added 13 points and four assists for VMI. Kaden Stuckey also had 10 points. The Keydets extended their losing streak to nine straight.

By The Associated Press