Neely scores 25 as UNC Greensboro downs Western Carolina 81-78

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Justin Neely scored 25 points, including five throws in the last three seconds, as UNC Greensboro beat Western Carolina 81-78 on Wednesday.

Neely grabbed an offensive rebound, was fouled and made two free throws to tie the score at 78 with three seconds remaining. He was fouled on a 3-point try after a steal on the inbounds play and made three free throws for the win.

In all, Neely made a career-high 19-for-21 from the free throw line. He recorded his 15th double-double of the season.

Neely added 11 rebounds for the Spartans (9-15, 5-6 Southern Conference). Lilian Marville scored 14 points, going 5 of 10 (4 for 4 from 3-point range). Noah Norgaard went 4 of 9 from the field (2 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points.

Marcus Kell finished with 27 points and seven rebounds for the Catamounts (8-14, 4-7). Tahlan Pettway added 14 points for Western Carolina. Justin Johnson also had nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press