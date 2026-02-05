Skip to main content
Parker scores 30, Austin Peay beats Lipscomb 87-76

By AP News

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Collin Parker scored 30 points as Austin Peay beat Lipscomb 87-76 on Wednesday night.

Parker added nine rebounds and six assists for the Governors (16-6, 10-1 Atlantic Sun Conference). Anton Brookshire scored 25 points and added three steals. Rashaud Marshall had 19 points and shot 8 of 9 from the field and 3 for 6 from the line.

Grant Asman led the way for the Bisons (15-9, 8-3) with 19 points and two steals. Mateo Esmeraldo added 15 points and four assists for Lipscomb. Ross Candelino also recorded 14 points and six rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

