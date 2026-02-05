Skip to main content
Sellers, Providence defeat Butler 97-87 in double overtime

By AP News

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Jaylin Sellers scored eight of his 36 points in double overtime and Providence beat Butler 97-87 on Wednesday night.

Sellers also had six rebounds and three steals for the Friars (10-13, 3-9 Big East Conference). Stefan Vaaks scored 20 points while shooting 4 for 15 (2 for 11 from 3-point range) and 10 of 12 from the free-throw line. Ryan Mela finished 6 of 10 from the field to finish with 14 points, while adding 10 rebounds.

The Bulldogs (13-10, 4-8) were led by Finley Bizjack, who recorded 30 points and five assists. Michael Ajayi added 20 points and 12 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

