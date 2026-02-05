Sellers, Providence defeat Butler 97-87 in double overtime

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Jaylin Sellers scored eight of his 36 points in double overtime and Providence beat Butler 97-87 on Wednesday night.

Sellers also had six rebounds and three steals for the Friars (10-13, 3-9 Big East Conference). Stefan Vaaks scored 20 points while shooting 4 for 15 (2 for 11 from 3-point range) and 10 of 12 from the free-throw line. Ryan Mela finished 6 of 10 from the field to finish with 14 points, while adding 10 rebounds.

The Bulldogs (13-10, 4-8) were led by Finley Bizjack, who recorded 30 points and five assists. Michael Ajayi added 20 points and 12 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press